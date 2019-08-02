Nov. 17, 1926 — July 30, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Norma Louise Trackey, 92, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Glens Falls Center.
Born on Nov. 17, 1926 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Louise (Stockwell) Chase.
Norma enjoyed bowling, bingo, reading and most of all being around babies and surrounded by her family.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Trackey; her brother, Nelson Chase, Sr.; her sister, Ellen Hodge; as well as her in-laws.
Survivors include her children, Joseph (Doris) Trackey of Hudson Falls, Ronald (Jacqueline) Trackey, Sr. of Queensbury, Timothy (Nancy) Trackey of South Glens Falls, Linda (Stephen) Green of Hudson Falls, Mark (Aileen) Trackey of Hudson Falls, Joy Lindsey of Moreau, May (Christopher) Keays of Georgia, Valerie (Daniel) Ryan of Moreau and David (Kathleen) Trackey of Glens Falls; 14 grandchildren, Joseph (Rachel) Trackey, Ronald (Angela) Trackey, Stacy Trackey-Meagher, Elizabeth Trackey, Garrison Trackey, Jennifer (Jerry) Kadien, Walter (Denise) Green, John “Jake” Trackey and Brianne Keith, Brittany Lindsey, Rebecca Keays, Amanda (Justin) Rodriquez, Joshua Ryan, Paul and Helena Trackey; 16 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family deeply appreciates the wonderful care and kindness given to Norma at Glens Falls Center.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A prayer service will follow the calling hours at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The Rite of Committal will follow the service at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Kingsbury.
Everyone is welcome to Saluto’s, Main Street in Hudson Falls, after the cemetery service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the memorial donations be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
