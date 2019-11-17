Dec. 1, 1929 — Nov. 6, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Norma Jane (Keith) Wrye, a longtime resident of Lamplighter Acres in South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Nov. 6, 2019, with her beloved children by her side and holding her hand.
Born in Warrensburg on Dec. 1, 1929, she was the daughter of Henry and Winifred (Jasmin) Keith.
She was a graduate of Warrensburg High School, class of 1949.
Norma was a devoted stay-at-home wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always took pride in her home and her flower gardens and she loved feeding the birds. She was determined to remain independent and she lived on her own in the home she loved until she recently entered the hospital.
She married the boy next door, Jack Albert Wrye, on May 10, 1951, at a private home in Warrensburg.
She was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Jack Albert Wrye; her father, Henry Keith; and her mother, Winifred McGuire. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Henry Keith Jr. and Edwin Keith.
She is survived by her three children, Nancy (Art) Keays-Lawrence, David (Melanie) Wrye and Danny (Lorinda) Wrye; her grandchildren, Christian (Becci) Keays, (her Princess) Maeghan (Chris) Smith, Taylor (Katie) Wrye, Bradley (Deanne) Wrye and Michael (Emily) Wrye; and her great-grandchildren, Brendon David Smith, Killian Jack Keays, Oliver Henry Keays, Ruby Colette Keays, Jack Wrye and Charlie Wrye.
She is also survived by her loving little brother, Terry C. Keith (Margie) Keith of Brookline, Massachusetts; her dear nephew, Bruce (Debbie) Keith; her dear sister-in-law, Ruth Keith of Glens Falls; and a special mention of her dear friend and neighbor, Rose Ann Shafer.
Norma’s family would also like to say a special thank you for the excellent care she received from all of the nurses, doctors and support staff on tower five at the Glens Falls Hospital.
The family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date.
As Norma had always been a supporter of many varied charities, feel free to send contributions to your charities of choice in her memory.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
