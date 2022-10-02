Norma J. Hitchcock (Bradway)
Mar. 18, 1929 - Sept. 27, 2022
PORTER CORNERS — Norma J. Hitchcock (Bradway), 93, of Porter Corners, formally of Bakers Mills, NY, daughter of the late Delbert and Jessie (Stark) Bradway, passed away on Sept. 27, 2022.
Norma was born on March 18, 1929 in West Fort Ann where she was the only girl with two brothers.
Norma had two loves of her life, Edwin Waters, Sr. and Frank Hitchcock who she will be buried in between. Throughout Norma's life she worked at Park Lane Motel in Lake George for many years and from there went on to be a home health aide for different organizations throughout the area. When not at work outside the home, she was certainly working inside the home raising her nine children. Norma loved horseback riding, camping and fishing at her camp in Newcomb, NY, snowmobiling, watching wrestling on TV, bingo, going to casinos, travelling to Hawaii and Las Vegas, and last but certainly not least attending family reunions. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren are by far Norma's greatest accomplishments.
Besides her two husbands, Norma is predeceased by a baby girl; sons: Leonard Waters and Robert Waters; daughter Rose Swinton; grandson Theodore Russell, Jr.; brothers: Leonard Bradway, Sr. and Erwin Bradway, Sr.; sister-in-law Leita Bradway.
Norma is survived by her sons: Edwin Waters, Jr. of Glens Falls, NY and Jacob (Connie) Waters of Fort Edward, NY; daughters: Shirley Thompson of Glens Falls, NY, Susan (Ron) Guilder of Hudson Falls, NY, Bonnie (Ted) Russell of Northville, NY and Kathy Waters of Porter Corners, NY; sister-in-law Jenny (Ed) Mosher; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or by mail to: PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Friends may call on Norma's family from noon-1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, At the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.