March 18, 1929—Sept. 27, 2022

PORTER CORNERS — Norma J. (Bradway) Hitchcock, 93, of Porter Corners, formally of Bakers Mills, NY, daughter of the late Delbert and Jessie (Stark) Bradway, passed away on September 27, 2022.

Norma was born on March 18, 1929 in West Fort Ann where she was the only girl with two brothers.

Norma had two loves of her life, Edwin Waters, Sr. and Frank Hitchcock who she will be buried in between. Throughout Norma’s life she worked at Park Lane Motel in Lake George for many years and from there went on to be a home health aide for different organizations throughout the area. When not at work outside the home, she was certainly working inside the home raising her nine children. Norma loved horseback riding, camping and fishing at her camp in Newcomb, NY, snowmobiling, watching wrestling on TV, bingo, going to casinos, traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas, and last but certainly not least attending family reunions. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren are by far Norma’s greatest accomplishments.

Besides her two husbands, Norma is predeceased by a baby girl; sons: Leonard Waters and Robert Waters; daughter Rose Swinton; grandson Theodore Russell, Jr.; brothers: Leonard Bradway, Sr. and Erwin Bradway, Sr.; sister-in-law Leita Bradway.

Norma is survived by her sons: Edwin Waters, Jr. of Glens Falls, NY and Jacob (Connie) Waters of Fort Edward, NY; daughters: Shirley Thompson of Glens Falls, NY, Susan (Ron) Guilder of Hudson Falls, NY, Bonnie (Ted) Russell of Northville, NY and Kathy Waters of Porter Corners, NY; sister-in-law Jenny (Ed) Mosher; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or by mail to: P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Friends may call on Norma’s family from 12:00 noon—1:00 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg.

