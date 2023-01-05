Dec. 1, 1925—Jan. 4, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Norma I. Jenks, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 after a brief illness and surrounded by her loving family. She remained active and independent for her whole life.

Norma was born Dec. 1, 1925 in Glens Falls, NY. She graduated from Hudson Falls High School.

On Oct. 15, 1943, Norma married Lawrence Jenks in Hudson Falls. Together they raised their family until his passing in 2002.

Norma was an extremely hard worker. She and Lawrence ran the farm together, and she could often be found helping with the haying and participating in all the daily chores required by farming. She also loved crafting and would get together weekly with friends to make all kinds of things. Norma loved the Adirondacks and spent lots of time at her family camp in Chestertown. Most of all, she will be remembered as a strong-willed, independent woman who adored life, her family and the time she got to spend with them.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Norma is predeceased by her son, David Jenks, her granddaughter, Shannon Brown, her granddaughter, Crystal, her son-in-law, Chester King, as well as several sisters and brothers-in law.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Curtis Jenks (Tina), Robert Jenks (Missy), and Judy King; her grandchildren: Daniel Jenks (Jen), Chad Jenks (Courtney), Matthew Jenks (Cyndi), Shane Jenks, Benjamin Jenks, Sarah Jenks; many great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda Humiston (Sim); as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

