STONY CREEK — Norma B. Hastings, 94, of Stony Creek, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Martha (Gunderson) Baum.

Norma graduated from Hunter College, and worked in NYC as a teacher shortly before meeting her husband, Walter. She then worked 40 years as the Stony Creek Free Library Director and was proud to get the library’s addition put on with the help of volunteers. She was also a great grant writer and was always applying to have programs for the community whether it be for the Winter Concerts Series or the youth educational programs like “Birds of Prey” at the library. When computers came into the picture Norma got all of her library computer equipment from the grants she wrote. She was proud of running the Stony Creek “Alternatives” Youth Program with her husband, Walter during the ‘80s.

She enjoyed camping, canoeing and hiking with her husband and friends. She was proud of her garden and loved her animals.

Norma loved her church family at the Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church in Lake Luzerne.

Besides her husband of 52 years, Walter and her parents, Harry and Martha, she was also predeceased by her two brothers, Harry and Donald.

Survivors include her son, Harold Hastings and daughter-in-law, Darcey of Stony Creek.

There will be no memorial services due to COVID.

A private committal service will be held in the spring at Warrensburg Cemetery.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Countryside Staff for their kindness and compassionate care given to Norma.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church, 7 Bridge St., Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.