July 26, 1932 — July 5, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Norma B. Dixon, 87, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

She was born on July 26, 1932 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Norm and Marjorie (Fleming) Brayton.

She grew up on a farm in Hartford, where she attended and graduated from Hartford High School. Following her high school graduation, she attended and graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta with her bachelor degree in music.

Norma began her music career as the assistant organist and choir director at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls. She then became the choir director and organist for Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls and throughout the years, she played at many local venues including weddings, funerals and was known as Auntie Norma giving private piano lessons. At one time, Norma was the owner of the Track Down Recording Studio in Glens Falls.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her infant sister.

Survivors include one beloved son, Kevin Dixon and his life partner, Deborah Sullivan of Glens Falls.