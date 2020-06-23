Norma A. Montena

She had a long wonderful life of times spent with family and adventure. She came from a large family as was common back in the day, with seven siblings growing up in Luzerne. Norma met her husband Gene through mutual employment with the telephone company and together they shared 63 years of marriage, resulting in three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Norma enjoyed the outdoors and many years spent at the family camp in Newcomb canoeing, berry-picking, going on walks, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and nature watching. She took pride in hosting dinner for numerous family get-together’s over the years; her molasses cookies were her famous and there was rarely a church supper or fundraiser which she didn’t contribute pies or cookies towards. She never drove a day in her life yet she still managed to visit and explore 49 of the 50 states (never made it to Hawaii), Puerto Rico, several Canadian Provinces, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji with her husband, sisters and friends. Quite a lifetime of activity and countless memories and moments for which she will be deeply missed.