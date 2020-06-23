Jan. 29, 1934 — June 21, 2020
CHESTERTOWN — Norma A. Montena 86 died Sunday June 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born January 29, 1934 in Lake Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Alma (Williams) Butler.
Norma was a baby sitter for pre-school children and she loved them like her own. She was an active member of the Chestertown Community United Methodist Church.
She had a long wonderful life of times spent with family and adventure. She came from a large family as was common back in the day, with seven siblings growing up in Luzerne. Norma met her husband Gene through mutual employment with the telephone company and together they shared 63 years of marriage, resulting in three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Norma enjoyed the outdoors and many years spent at the family camp in Newcomb canoeing, berry-picking, going on walks, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and nature watching. She took pride in hosting dinner for numerous family get-together’s over the years; her molasses cookies were her famous and there was rarely a church supper or fundraiser which she didn’t contribute pies or cookies towards. She never drove a day in her life yet she still managed to visit and explore 49 of the 50 states (never made it to Hawaii), Puerto Rico, several Canadian Provinces, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji with her husband, sisters and friends. Quite a lifetime of activity and countless memories and moments for which she will be deeply missed.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by one brother, Lee Butler; three sisters: Patricia Straight, Alice Winslow, Clare Butler Hickok. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Eugene Montena; two sons: Michael Montena, Jamie (Patti) Montena, one daughter, Kim (John) Francisco; four grandchildren: Gregory and Scott Francisco, Matthew and Evan Montena, one great-grandchild, Silas Francisco; three sisters: Donna Shiel, Annette Marcotte, Barbara (James) Green, one sister-in-law Helen Nicolas.
Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 25, 2020 at Chester Rural Cemetery State Rte 9 Chestertown.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic only a maximum of 10 non-family visitors can enter the funeral home to pay respects at any given time. Graveside services are permitted to 25 people. Please observe social distancing and facial covering (masks) requirements.
Memorials may be made to High Peaks Hospice 454 Glen Street Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.