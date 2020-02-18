June 16, 1949 — Feb. 14, 2020

FORT ANN — Noreen Barron, 70, joined the love of her life on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital with her “Favorite” by her side.

Born on June 16, 1949, in Kingston, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Joyce (Upright) Wagner.

Noreen graduated from Wallkill High School in New York. She earned her RN degree from the Albany Nursing School and spent her entire life caring for people.

On June 9, 1972, she married Stephen Barron, in Campbell Hall. They spent 42 years together until his passing in May of 2015.

Her love was her family and the traditions that they created which included Sunday Dinners and spending Saturdays with Kelli. Noreen enjoyed reading, baking, playing Phase 10 and Yahtzee, dancing, lunch with her “retirees”, weekly senior groups and going to the Amish Country. She enjoyed recording all her favorite TV shows, especially the Christmas Hallmark movies and HGTV. Noreen always dressed up with her festive shirts, socks and earrings for each holiday.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Noreen was predeceased by her sister, Donna Broughton (Art).