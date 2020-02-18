June 16, 1949 — Feb. 14, 2020
FORT ANN — Noreen Barron, 70, joined the love of her life on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital with her “Favorite” by her side.
Born on June 16, 1949, in Kingston, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Joyce (Upright) Wagner.
Noreen graduated from Wallkill High School in New York. She earned her RN degree from the Albany Nursing School and spent her entire life caring for people.
On June 9, 1972, she married Stephen Barron, in Campbell Hall. They spent 42 years together until his passing in May of 2015.
Her love was her family and the traditions that they created which included Sunday Dinners and spending Saturdays with Kelli. Noreen enjoyed reading, baking, playing Phase 10 and Yahtzee, dancing, lunch with her “retirees”, weekly senior groups and going to the Amish Country. She enjoyed recording all her favorite TV shows, especially the Christmas Hallmark movies and HGTV. Noreen always dressed up with her festive shirts, socks and earrings for each holiday.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Noreen was predeceased by her sister, Donna Broughton (Art).
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheri Sullivan and her husband, Jeff, of Otego, Lori Centerbar and her husband, Matthew, of Hudson Falls, Kelli Barron and her fiancé Wayne Lathrop of Fort Ann, Joseph Barron of Fort Ann, Jennifer Sullivan and her husband, Paul, of Lake George; her grandchildren, Jeffrey and Mariah Sullivan, Anthony, Madeline, and Sophie Centerbar, Colt, Tyler and Aidan Lathrop, Bella and Hannah Lavin and Cole Barron, Norah and Baby Sullivan; her siblings, Mary Jane Holbert and her husband, Scott, Jack Wagner and Bill Wagner and his wife, Kazel; many wonderful friends, especially Anne Lebaron and Patti Hilton with whom she was celebrating 50 years of friendship; as well as several sisters and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, 85 George St., Fort Ann, NY 12827.
Rite of Committal will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Noreen’s name can be made to the Jimmy Helping Hands Inc., 49 Berea Road, Walden, NY 12586.
Noreen’s children would like to thank the Glens Falls Hospital ICU nurses, respiratory therapists, Annette the speech therapist, Pat the nursing assistant and the intensivists, particularly Dr. Greenhouse, Dr. Serfilippi, Dr. Masson and Jenny Bronson who spent the past month tirelessly trying to save our mother’s life. Thank you all for giving us hope and showing us immeasurable patience and kindness.
To view Noreen’s Book of Memories and to post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
