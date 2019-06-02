May 31, 1932 — May 30, 2019
CAMILLUS — Nora Young Nash, 86, formerly of Camillus and Marcellus, passed away Thursday at the home of her daughter, Lisa.
Born on May 31, 1932 in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Young.
Nora was predeceased by her husband, Richard; daughter, Margaret Bowen; and sisters, Margaret, Kathleen, Alice, Cecilia, Bridget and Theresa.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa (Stephen) Parker of Ballston Spa; son, R. Joseph (Kathy) Nash of Marcellus; son-in-law, David Bowen of Camillus; grandchildren, Stephen, Sean, Patrick, Christopher, Joseph, Katie, Matthew and Elizabeth; and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Nora’s name be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com.
