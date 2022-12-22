POTTERSVILLE — Nora Jacquelyn Otruba, 88, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek.

Born in Gloversville, NY she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Evelyn Tanner.

Nora was a title researcher for Mountain Abstract Title Company in Chestertown, she also sold real estate and was a waitress at Travelers Restaurant in Pottersville.

She was a charter member of Adirondack Beagle Hare Club of Bleeker, NY with her husband John.

She enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, scratch off lottery tickets. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Besides his parents she is predeceased by her husband of 69 years John Otruba, one daughter, Valerie Rieks, two grandsons: Jeremy Otruba, Michael Baker, one brother, William Tanner and one sister, Clara Stoffolano.

Survivors include five sons: John W. (Linda) Otruba, Stephen (Cathy) Otruba, Jeffrey (Sara) Otruba, Richard (Becky) Otruba, Michael Otruba; one daughter, Brenda L. (Joe) Otruba-Gates; 18 grandchildren: Angela, John, Jacqueline, Clayton, Brandon, Stephanie, Thomas, Justize, Joel, Amanda, Alyssa, Katelyn, Ryan, Daniel, Austin, Mitchell, Brody, Colin; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

At Nora’s request there are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring of 2023.

Memorials in Nora’s name may made to Adirondack Beagle Hare Club, 72 Perry Road, North Creek, NY 12853.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.