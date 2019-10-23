Oct. 19, 1982 — Oct. 20, 2019 GLENS FALLS — Nola Mae Byrne, of Gage Avenue, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, one day after her 37th birthday. Her family was at her side for many years as she battled her illness and was with her the day she died at Albany Medical Center. Nola was an amazingly strong woman who fought to be here for the people she loved so dearly.
Born Oct. 19, 1982 in Liberal, Kansas, she was the daughter of Kent Myers and Theresa (Breault) Rawlings.
Nola graduated from Glens Falls High School and attended the nursing program at SUNY Adirondack before she got sick. She then owned and operated Nola Bear Day Care out of her home. She was loved by so many people and loved spending time her friends and family. She also enjoyed photography, skydiving, singing and taking rides through the country.
Relay for Life was very important to Nola. She and her family would help passionately with fundraising for cancer research.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Kennith Myers; her maternal grandfather, Charles Breault; and her stepfather, Bobby Rawlings.
Those left to cherish her precious memory are her parents, Kent (Cheryl) Myers and Theresa (Gidget) Rawlings; two grandmothers, Loretta Myers and Helena Breault; her sister, Vallen Mosher (Mike); four brothers, Robert (Stephanie) Myers, Michael (Mary) Myers, Sam Mosher and Jamal Rawlings; her beloved nieces and nephews, Anthony, Ava, Amelya, Phoebe Nola, Raven Rae, Theressa, Brinlee, Hudson and Maddie; as well as many cousins and even more friends.
Calling hours will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. William Church of Pine Knolls Alliance Church officiating.
Friends are invited to join her family for a celebration of her life following her services at the West Glens Falls V.F.W., 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.
Nola’s family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the doctors, nurses and direct care workers who helped her and supported Nola and her family throughout the years.
In her loving memory, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society Relay for Life, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110; or C. R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
