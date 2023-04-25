Dec. 12, 1939—April 19, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Noelle C. Frasier, 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at home. She was surrounded by her loving family during the final weeks of her life.

Born on December 12, 1939 in Utica, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert Smith and Priscilla (Smith) Gieser. She graduated from the Utica Free Academy in 1957.

Noelle was a fixture in the Glens Falls City School District. She was a Teacher’s Aide and Attendance Clerk at Kensington Road School for nearly 30 years, before she retired in 2015. She loved her work at the school, and is known by many for her time there. She was also a recipient of the Founders’ Day Award in recognition of her dedication to students and staff.

Noelle loved her family above all else. She was a devoted wife, mother to seven children, and grandmother.

Many people knew her as the sweet, unassuming person she was. With Noelle, still waters ran deep. She was bright, had a great sense of humor, was devoted to her family and faith, and kept her chin up through all of life’s difficulties. She was an amazing example to all of us. Her passing leaves us bereft, and her absence will forever be felt by those that loved her.

In addition to her parents, Noelle is predeceased by her husband, Richard, daughter, Sharon, infant grandchildren: Emma and Nathan, and her brother, Lance.

Noelle is survived by her son, Terence (Mary) of Glens Falls; daughter-in-law, Julie Goodenough of MD; Peter (Mary Jane) of MD; daughter, Noelle (Greg) of East Northport, NY; son, Andrew (Moriah) of Glens Falls; son, David (Erin) of FL; and daughter, Allison (Jason) of Glens Falls. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and has another great-grandchild on the way.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. The viewing will be at 9:00 a.m., immediately preceding the services. Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting: www.sbfuneralhome.com.