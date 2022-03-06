Nov. 13, 1939—March 4, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Noah Wells, Sr., 82, of Lake George, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Noah was born in East Windsor, CT on November 13, 1939, to the late Samuel and Charlotte Wells. He was one of four children. The family later moved to the Lake George area where Noah attended Lake George High School.

In 1959, he married the love of his life, Carol Anne VanTassell, of Hudson Falls, NY. Together they had six children; Noah, Jr., Deborah, Lisa, Teri, Jacqueline and Kelly. As a lifelong resident, he started and owned a successful paving business, a trade he passed to younger generations.

Noah was an avid car enthusiast. He loved collecting and racing fast cars and trucks, spending many hours in his garage working on his classic cars, laughing with family and friends. He always spoke his mind and lived his best life.

He will forever be remembered for his incredible work ethic, sense of family, strength and resiliency. After suffering from several debilitating strokes starting at the age of 50, he defied many by continuing to live a productive, full life. Even in the face of adversity, he always found joy and a reason to smile. He was fiercely independent and driven, making him a survivor.

Family was most important to Noah and he lived his life exemplifying love, loyalty and commitment to family members. He can rest in peace knowing that because of his example we will continue to take care of each other until we are reunited again with him and his daughter, Deborah.

Noah was predeceased by his eldest daughter, Deborah K. Wells. His survivors include his wife, Carol Wells of Lake George, NY; son, Noah Wells, Jr. and wife, Theresa of Queensbury, NY; daughter, Lisa Wells and husband Steven Trinchillo of CT; daughters: Teri Ruta, Jacqueline Wells and Kelly Wells all of Queensbury, NY. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Meagan, Noah Z, Jacob, Shelby, Layne, Peter, Josephine, Emily, Lily, Jessica, Jason and Richard; and six great grandchildren. Also left to cherish his memories are many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins with whom he shared a strong togetherness.

Per Noah’s request, a celebration of life service will be scheduled in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.