May 10, 2021—July 16, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Noah James Locke, passed into the arms of his recently deceased great grandparents, Priscilla Belanger and Leonard Locke, Sr.’s arms in heaven on Friday evening, July 16, 2021.

Noah was born on May 10, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital. Despite his brief time on earth, he was deeply loved and brought great joy to those around him.

Noah will forever be remembered by his mother, Delaney Locke of Corinth; maternal grandparents: Carrie and Leonard Locke, Jr. of Hadley; paternal grandmother, Bianca Zaugg; his aunts: Tiffany Locke of Corinth, Michelle Locke of Griffin, GA, Samantha Zaugg of Troy, and Caitlin Zaugg of Lake Luzerne; maternal great grandfather, Paul Belanger of Corinth; maternal great-grandmother, Michelle Locke of Griffin, GA; as well as several great aunts and uncles.

There are no public services scheduled.

Contributions in Noah’s memory may be directed to the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

