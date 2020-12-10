Mar. 17, 1936—Dec. 5, 2020

CHESTERTOWN—Nina M. DeBlasio 84 died unexpectedly Saturday December 5, 2020. Born March 17, 1936 in Hastings-on-Hudson, she was the daughter of Jack and Josephine(Silvaggio) DosSantos.

Nina and her husband John enjoyed living in the Adirondacks. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife and mother.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two brothers Jack and Louis DosSantos.

Survivors include her husband John J. DeBlasio of Chestertown; two sons: John J. (Ann) DeBlasio of Cortlandt Manor, Robert C. (Lori) DeBlasio of Dobbs Ferry; one sister Marie Munoz of PA.

Funeral and call hours are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.