Mar. 17, 1936—Dec. 5, 2020
CHESTERTOWN—Nina M. DeBlasio 84 died unexpectedly Saturday December 5, 2020. Born March 17, 1936 in Hastings-on-Hudson, she was the daughter of Jack and Josephine(Silvaggio) DosSantos.
Nina and her husband John enjoyed living in the Adirondacks. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife and mother.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by two brothers Jack and Louis DosSantos.
Survivors include her husband John J. DeBlasio of Chestertown; two sons: John J. (Ann) DeBlasio of Cortlandt Manor, Robert C. (Lori) DeBlasio of Dobbs Ferry; one sister Marie Munoz of PA.
Funeral and call hours are private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.