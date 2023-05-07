Nov. 12, 1939—May 3, 2023

GREENWICH — Nina M. Brownell, 83, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her son’s home in Greenwich, following a brief illness.

She was born in Middle Falls, NY, on Nov. 12, 1939, to the late Hilbert Calvin and Nina M. (Burch) Durham.

Nina was an amazing mother, a wonderful grandmother and the best great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Family was everything to her, she would do anything and everything to make them happy. She was protective of her family, if you messed with any of them, she had their back. Her idea of a good time was whenever she was with her family, but when she wasn’t with them, she enjoyed live music. Country music was her favorite and she loved to dance.

Nina was a walking encyclopedia, always reading medical books. She wasn’t a paramedic but seemed to know more than her son, Frank, who works in the profession. She had a heart of gold, a caring mentality that helped her during her 25 years working as a developmental aide for New York State.

Everything she cooked was from scratch, big family breakfasts, turkey dinners and she even made her own butter. She collected dolls and had artistic talent, she loved to draw.

As a mother she raised her kids with love, and she always pushed them to further their knowledge. She would pick a word from the encyclopedia and place it on the fridge, encouraging her children to memorize it and use it in a sentence. Everything she did in this life was for her family and she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sons: Daniel, and Matt Brownell; grandchildren: Alexandria, and Michael Brownell; sister, Carol Tatsy and brother, Bruce Durham.

She is survived by her loving children: Franklin (Debra) Brownell, Jr., Breeze Ann Brownell, David (Tina) Brownell, Vickie (Rusty) Coon, Michael Brownell, Jonathan (Amy) Brownell, and Franklin III, who she raised as a son; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Calvin Durham; and sister, Linda Hart.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Family and friends may call from noon-2 p.m. prior to Nina’s service at the funeral home.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834 or the Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

