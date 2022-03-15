Nov. 7, 1987—March 10, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Nicole Marie Thaxton, 34, of Hudson Falls, died Thursday, March 10, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident.
Born on November 7, 1987 in Glens Falls, she grew up in Hudson Falls and was the daughter of Albert G. Thaxton and Debra A. Conklin.
Nicole was a proud mother and loved spending time with her kids as well as her nieces and nephews. She loved life and enjoyed singing, camping, swimming and cooking.
She was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents; a brother, Anthony Joseph Thaxton; and her twin nephews, Zacharia and Able.
She is survived by her children: Lanyia Thaxton, Serenity Taylor and Keligaha Taylor all of Hudson Falls; her fiance, Gerald Taylor; her mother and father, Debra A. Conklin and Albert G. Thaxton of Hudson Falls; her siblings: James Conklin (Lisa Leibold) of Queensbury, Annie Thaxton (Jerry Colmbe) and Karim Thaxton (Rachael), all of Hudson Falls, Bernard Thaxton of NC, and Bernadette Thaxton of NC; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
