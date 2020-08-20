Oct. 14, 1994 — Aug. 14, 2020

RENSSELAER — Nicholas R. Panetta, 25, of Rensselaer, passed away suddenly Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his Home in East Greenbush. Nicholas was born Oct. 14, 1994, in Albany, the son of Rocco and Phyllis A. (Hume) Panetta. Nick worked as a landscaper for various companies, Hoffman’s Car Wash and Manor House Pizza. Nick loved to golf and spend time with his family, friends, and dog Anna.

Nick was predeceased by his grandfather’s Vincenzo Panetta, and John Hume.

Survivors include his parents, Phyllis (Hume) Panetta and Rocco Panetta; his grandmothers, Esterina Panetta and Eleanor F. Hume; and his two sisters, Nina and Lia Panetta. Nick is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his calling hours Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpk in Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Holy Spirit Church, East Greenbush.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nicholas’s name to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention via https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Nick-Panetta.

COVID-19 Social distancing requirements and masks are required.