Oct. 14, 1994 — Aug. 14, 2020
RENSSELAER — Nicholas R. Panetta, 25, of Rensselaer, passed away suddenly Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his Home in East Greenbush. Nicholas was born Oct. 14, 1994, in Albany, the son of Rocco and Phyllis A. (Hume) Panetta. Nick worked as a landscaper for various companies, Hoffman’s Car Wash and Manor House Pizza. Nick loved to golf and spend time with his family, friends, and dog Anna.
Nick was predeceased by his grandfather’s Vincenzo Panetta, and John Hume.
Survivors include his parents, Phyllis (Hume) Panetta and Rocco Panetta; his grandmothers, Esterina Panetta and Eleanor F. Hume; and his two sisters, Nina and Lia Panetta. Nick is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his calling hours Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpk in Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Holy Spirit Church, East Greenbush.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nicholas’s name to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention via https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Nick-Panetta.
COVID-19 Social distancing requirements and masks are required.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.