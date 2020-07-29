Dec. 5, 1939 — July 26, 2020 HUDSON FALLS — On July 26, 2020, Nicholas “Nick/Peep/Poppy” G. Resetar was called home to join with our Savior and those that preceded him to a heavenly reunion. Born on December 6, 1939, Nick was the proud son of The late John and Mary (Dirga) Resetar and the so-called “middle child” in a family of ten from Granville.
On August 25, 1963, Nick married the love of his life, Marjorie (Perkins) Resetar. It was their hope, a union forged in love might bridge the infamous Granville-Whitehall divide and inter-town rivalry. Marjorie and Nick shared 57 remarkable, devoted and unwavering years together. Nick is survived by Marjorie and their two children, Nicole (Jeff) Doak and Marc (Camille) Resetar; his four grandchildren, Nicholas (Julie) LaSarso, Tim LaSarso Jr., Grace and Jack Resetar; sister, Ann Corcoran of Fort Ann; brothers, Phillip (Susan), and Peter; as well as his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: (W.W.) Darlene Pearson, Richard (Mary Ann) Perkins; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
At the precocious age of four, Nick started first grade at “Quaker U”, a small two-room school-house on Quaker Street in Granville. Nick’s passion for learning allowed him to maintain a strong academic course load, all while serving in multiple class offices throughout high school. He was a three-sport letterman. He loved to compete under the watchful eye of the legendary coach Sam Epilito, Bill Trainor, and Joe Porter. His fondest memory as an athlete was pitching a no-hitter in a gut-wrenching 1-0 loss.
Upon graduation from high school, Nick enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1958. Following basic training, Nick was assigned to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for advanced training and was among the first soldiers of the 2nd Missile Battalion 82 Artillery to be deployed to the tension filled East-West German border. Nick returned to the states several times during his deployment for live fire exercises of the Corporal Missile at the White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico. When he finished his time in Germany, he was assigned to West Point, where he spent his remaining days of his service as the NCO in charge of the Cadet Artillery Training Summer Program.
Following his honorable discharge from the military, Nick attended Castleton State College earning a Bachelor of Science degree in only 3 years. He accepted his first teaching position at the Hudson Falls Junior High School where he taught science, math, and health all while developing new extracurricular activities for students. Mr. R’s Rocketry Program was a “blast” for his students despite the once ill-fated Saturn 5 multi-stage model rocket that plummeted back to earth when the recovery chute failed to deploy.
Nick continued his postgraduate education at SUNY Plattsburg and Potsdam earning a master’s degree in administration.
Over his 30 plus years of service as a teacher and administrator, Nick touched the lives of countless students in both the Hudson Falls and Queensbury School Districts with his compassionate heart and his contagious enthusiasm for learning.
After retiring from his educational career, Nick continued to share his faith in God and passion for helping others by completing the two-year formation for ministry program in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany. Upon completion of the program, he served as lector, eucharistic minister, and chair of the finance committee at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls.
Nick’s mother once told him he was a “jack of all trades, master of none”. For those fortunate enough to know Nick, he will be solely missed and remembered as a thoughtful, giving man, whose heart was embedded in his faith, family and was truly a master of kindness, generosity and quite frankly everything.
Nick’s family will be holding a private memorial service on Wednesday July 29, 2020 and he will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hudson Falls. In lieu of flowers, his family asks donations be made to The Church of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s, 11 Wall Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Due to the current pandemic, all services are private.
Rite of Committal with take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
