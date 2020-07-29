Nicholas 'Nick/Peep/Poppy' G. Resetar

Upon graduation from high school, Nick enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1958. Following basic training, Nick was assigned to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for advanced training and was among the first soldiers of the 2nd Missile Battalion 82 Artillery to be deployed to the tension filled East-West German border. Nick returned to the states several times during his deployment for live fire exercises of the Corporal Missile at the White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico. When he finished his time in Germany, he was assigned to West Point, where he spent his remaining days of his service as the NCO in charge of the Cadet Artillery Training Summer Program.

Following his honorable discharge from the military, Nick attended Castleton State College earning a Bachelor of Science degree in only 3 years. He accepted his first teaching position at the Hudson Falls Junior High School where he taught science, math, and health all while developing new extracurricular activities for students. Mr. R’s Rocketry Program was a “blast” for his students despite the once ill-fated Saturn 5 multi-stage model rocket that plummeted back to earth when the recovery chute failed to deploy.

Nick continued his postgraduate education at SUNY Plattsburg and Potsdam earning a master’s degree in administration.