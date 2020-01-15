Nicholas 'Nick' Mitchell Chiovoloni
Nicholas “Nick” Mitchell Chiovoloni

March 19, 2000 — Jan. 13, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Nicholas “Nick” Mitchell Chiovoloni, 19, of Queensbury, New York passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. He was born March 19, 2000 in Rochester, New York, the son of Christopher J. Chiovoloni and Krista K. Bell-Chiovoloni.

Nick was raised and educated in the Queensbury School District. In his freshman year at Queensbury High School, he played football and in middle school played lacrosse. He attended Northway Christian Family Church in Queensbury. He enjoyed snowboarding, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. Nick had a way of bringing his great sense of humor to any serious situation, loved goofing around and making people laugh. He was an accomplished rock climber and enjoyed dropping a beat and sending it with the boys.

Nick is survived by his mother, Krista K. Bell-Chiovoloni of Queensbury; his father, Christopher J. Chiovoloni of Sedona, Arizona; his sisters, Samantha Chiovoloni of Denver, Colorado and Isabelle Chiovoloni of Queensbury; his maternal grandparents, John and Kathleen Bell of Rochester; his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Teresa Chiovoloni of Bella Vista, Arkansas; his aunts and uncles, Lynn (John Hershey) Bell, Doreen Bell, John (Vedrana Sarajilic) Bell, Keith (Rebecca) Bell, Marybeth (William) McConnell, Stephen (Andrea) Bell, Debbie (Laura Gutman) Chiovoloni, Jodi (Jeff) Clavey, Thomas Chiovoloni and Steven (Ivanne) Chiovoloni; 16 beloved cousins and many close friends including his special friend, Carleigh Valtran.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Northway Christian Family Church, 37 Homer Ave., Queensbury.

To express online condolences and for information about making a donation, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
4:00PM
Northway Christian Family Church
37 Homer Avenue
Queensbury, NY 12804
