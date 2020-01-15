QUEENSBURY — Nicholas “Nick” Mitchell Chiovoloni, 19, of Queensbury, New York passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. He was born March 19, 2000 in Rochester, New York, the son of Christopher J. Chiovoloni and Krista K. Bell-Chiovoloni.

Nick was raised and educated in the Queensbury School District. In his freshman year at Queensbury High School, he played football and in middle school played lacrosse. He attended Northway Christian Family Church in Queensbury. He enjoyed snowboarding, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. Nick had a way of bringing his great sense of humor to any serious situation, loved goofing around and making people laugh. He was an accomplished rock climber and enjoyed dropping a beat and sending it with the boys.