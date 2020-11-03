Nicholas "Nick" A. Orsini II

Nick graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1947. He attended boys state during the summer of 1946 and attained the position of state senator. Nick was a good student and loved sports. In high school he lettered in football, baseball, basketball, and track. He was the quarterback and captain of the football team during his senior year. He played second base and batted first on the baseball team. He was a Life Boy Scout and attended Camp Wakpomonie and voted into the Order of the Arrow. He attended Colgate University on a War Memorial scholarship and graduated with a degree in Geology in 1952. He was one of seven of a class of 300 to attend his 65th class reunion in 2017. He was sent by the Air Force to St. Louis University from 1952 to 1954 to study seismology for his special assignment to the Air Force Technical Applications Center in the Pentagon. He was on the diving team at Colgate and received the swimming team varsity C in 1950. He competed against Army, Yale, RPI and Penn State.