June 19, 1985 — Sept. 4, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Nicholas Monteleone, 34, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, due to a traumatic brain injury following a motorcycle accident. He passed surrounded by friends and family and in the arms of his wife of 13 years.
He was born on June 19, 1985 in Glens Falls.
Nick was the type of person to give the shirt off his back and help anyone, so it is no surprise that he was an organ donor. He gave someone the gift of life after he completed his journey here with us.
“How do I even begin to describe the beautiful man that stole my heart. He is my world, the light of my life. He gave me three beautiful children and 13 years of amazing memories. He was loyal, compassionate and the best provider I could ask for. I know he loved us with every ounce of his soul, as we will him for the rest of our lives.” — Colleen Bancroft
He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Carl Bancroft Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen Bancroft of Queensbury; his three children, Liliana (11), Giovani (9) and Adriana (10 months), all from Queensbury; his in-laws, Diane Bancroft of South Glens Falls; his brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Crystal Morgan of Queensbury and their two children, Isabella and Jonathan; and Carl and Tina Bancroft of South Glens Falls and their four children, Tristen, Alexis, Damon and Caleb; his sister, Joanne Schoomaker of Ellenburg Center; and other estranged family; and that is not including the many friends he has touched, including his brothers of the Salvaged Souls MC, Judge, Tiki, McGee, Kaos, Cookie, Backfire, Justin and Hardcore and all their families, whom he loved like a family, and they loved him equally as much. Nick was one of the three original members whom started Salvaged Souls MC two years ago, and his dedication was what you expected from a brother or sister. These men weren’t blood, but they were all family and never let anyone tell them otherwise. Never was a “MAN EVER LEFT BEHIND!”
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 30 Cooper St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
