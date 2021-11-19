Feb. 28, 1930—Nov. 16, 2021

GANSEVOORT — Nicholas Joseph DeVito Marschhauser, Sr., former Yorktown Heights, NY resident, passed away surrounded by his family November 16, 2021 after a long fight with congestive heart failure. He was 91 years old.

Nicholas was born February 28, 1930, in the Bronx, NY, to Laura (Cavaluzzi) DeVito Marschhauser and Pietro DeVito.

Nicholas married Ann Lee Scott on September 17, 1955, at St. Francis Church in the Bronx.

Nicholas and Ann moved to Yorktown Heights, NY, where they stayed until their retirement. Nicholas retired from the Yorktown Heights Police Department after 20 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department. Nicholas also retired from the United States Military, where he served over 24 years. He spent time in the US Navy, the Seabees, and the US Army. After retirement, they moved to Gansevoort, NY, where he started Nick’s Tent. Then moved to Granville, NY. Nicholas was a 45-year member of the American Legion, in Yorktown, Lake George and Granville, NY, where he held various positions. He was also a member of the US Navy Seebee Veterans of America Island X-14, the National Seebee Veterans of America, the 40/8, and the Korean War Veterans Association where he held numerous positions.

Nicholas was predeceased by his wife, Ann L. Scott Marschhauser; mother, Laura Cavaluzzi DeVito Marschhauser; stepfather, Christopher F. Marschhauser; father, Pietro DeVito; sister, Francis (DeVito) Fiore; his son, Christopher; his grandson, Gregory and great-grandson, Aaron.

He is survived by daughters: Susan (Michael) Phillips, Henrietta, NY, Mary Ann (Gary) Nims, Hebron, NY; his son, Nicholas, Jr. and fiance, Sara Labshere, of Gansevoort, NY. Nick was blessed with six grandchildren: Kimberly Pappas, Christopher, Brian, Jessica, Breanna and Ann Marschhauser; six great-grandchildren: Anthony Davis, ShyAsia, Amaya, Alana, Naomi and Veronica Bruff.

Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 22, 2021 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

Calling Hours will be Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 2:00—4:00 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.