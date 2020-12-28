Nicholas John Langabeer

Nov. 8, 1992—Dec. 21, 2020

SCHROON LAKE — Nicholas “Nick” John Langabeer passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Born November 8, 1992 in Glens Falls, he was the son of John and Megan Langabeer. He attended Schroon Lake Central School, class of 2010. Throughout school, he enjoyed playing soccer, basketball, and baseball. During his time in the Adirondacks, he was an avid snowmobiler, snowboarder, and wake boarder. Throughout high school, he spent his summers working at DeCesare’s Pizzeria. After graduation, he started working at the Sagamore Resort, where he met many amazing people.

He then went on to attend SUNY Brockport, Class of 2015, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Hotel, Tourism, and Restaurant Management. While attending, he joined a fraternity where he made lifelong friendships. He proudly represented the fraternity as president his junior and senior year.

After graduation, he moved to San Diego, CA where he enjoyed working at the Hotel Del Coronado and later at SmartDraw. At SmartDraw he found his passion in life, which brought him to his recent move to Woodlands, Texas.