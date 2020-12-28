Nicholas John Langabeer

Nov. 8, 1992—Dec. 21, 2020
SCHROON LAKE — Nicholas “Nick” John Langabeer passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 21, 2020.
Born November 8, 1992 in Glens Falls, he was the son of John and Megan Langabeer. He attended Schroon Lake Central School, class of 2010. Throughout school, he enjoyed playing soccer, basketball, and baseball. During his time in the Adirondacks, he was an avid snowmobiler, snowboarder, and wake boarder. Throughout high school, he spent his summers working at DeCesare’s Pizzeria. After graduation, he started working at the Sagamore Resort, where he met many amazing people.
He then went on to attend SUNY Brockport, Class of 2015, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Hotel, Tourism, and Restaurant Management. While attending, he joined a fraternity where he made lifelong friendships. He proudly represented the fraternity as president his junior and senior year.
After graduation, he moved to San Diego, CA where he enjoyed working at the Hotel Del Coronado and later at SmartDraw. At SmartDraw he found his passion in life, which brought him to his recent move to Woodlands, Texas.
Nick loved to live life to the fullest. He most enjoyed all the times spent with family and friends, traveling, the ocean, boating, football, and golfing on some of the world’s most famous golf courses.
He was predeceased by his grandmothers Mary E. Reilly and Helen P. Goodman. In addition to his parents John and Megan Langabeer, his memory lives on through his sister, Kiersten Langabeer of Schroon Lake and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who love him dearly.
The service will be held on Wednesday, December 30th in Chestertown for immediate family. Friends will be able to attend via Zoom. The Zoom link will be shared on Facebook later in the week. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Nicholas Langabeer memorial account at Glens Falls National Bank for future charitable donations in his honor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.