GLENS FALLS — Nicholas J. DeSanctis passed away on April 2, 2021 at the age of 28.

He is survived by his loving father, Mark J. DeSanctis; Tammy; his three siblings: Anthony, Olivia and Joseph; and his longtime girlfriend Ciara Hicks.

It is believed that if you die on Good Friday you will be permitted straight into Heaven, no questions asked. I know Nick is in Heaven with his beloved Grandparents and Uncle Chris.

Looking back on his life one of my most memorable moments with Nick was as a 5th Grader when he gave a speech (it was the best speech of the evening) for the DARE program mentored by Officer Jim McCabe. As many of us know the DARE Program, dared children to stay away from drugs, unfortunately, Nick was unable to heed his own advice.

Nicholas had a lifelong addiction to Opioids, a disease that has plagued our society and destroyed many families in our community. Until we find a solution to this problem, my only advice to parents is do Anything and Everything to stand between drugs and your children. Never quit, never lose hope and keep trying, there are community outreach programs that are available to help; and I want to thank all the organizations that tried to help us.