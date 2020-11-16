HUDSON, FL - Nicholas J. de Gregory, Sr. passed away late Friday night, November 6, 2020 in Hudson, Florida. Nick was born to Joseph de Gregory and Angela Noto on April 23, 1940, in Pearl River, NY, and entered the working world at the age of 13, shining shoes and selling newspapers on street corners in town. He graduated from Como School of Beauty Culture in Hackensack in 1955 and East Rutherford High School in 1958. His work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit guided him to own numerous successful businesses throughout his life, including hair salons, camera supply stores, construction companies, and a restaurant.

A week after marrying Sandra Merkel in 1964, Nick was drafted into the Army and deployed to the Korean Peninsula, where he spent time as a radio operator and the resident jokester. He returned home eight months later to be present for the birth of his first son. Only a few years later, Nick lost his wife to a sudden illness.

Prioritizing his young family, single father Nick spent long hours running his salon, where he met his future wife, Noreen "Penny" Cesareo in 1970. Their relationship was rocky at first, however. Penny called Nick's beauty parlor for a hair treatment and was told that he was too busy to take her appointment. Frustrated, Penny told a friend it would be "a cold day in hell" before she went back to his shop. A few weeks later, hell's temperature plummeted, and Penny found herself in one of Nick's salon chairs and in love with her hairdresser. Soon afterward, they were married and resided to Fair Lawn, NJ, where they welcomed another two children to their family. Years later, Nick and Penny established a residence on Brant Lake, where the de Gregory's created some of their happiest memories together. Nick enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife, children, family pets, and later on, his grandkids. He always told people that his kids were the crown that he wore, but his grandkids were the jewels in the crown.