Nicholas J. Baron

Sept. 22, 1990—Apr. 27, 2021
HARTFORD, NY — It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our son, father, brother, and husband.
Nick passed in the arms of our Lord Jesus on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at age 30.
Nick was born on September 22, 1990 in Glens Falls, NY the son of the late Anthony and Jill (Tuttle) Baron.
As a young man instead of bringing home stray dogs, Nick would bring home older cars or anything with a motor. He would proceed to disassemble them, and very often they were never put back together. As with anything, he learned from experience and eventually became a fine mechanic.
Nick leaves behind his wife Heidi (Melendy) Baron; and their two precious little girls: Kylie age 6 and Nichole age 3; as well as his wonderful and loving twin boys: Jameson and Dominick Imbimbo, age 12 and their mother Gina. He also is survived by his sister Ashlea Baron and her significant other Fred Burch, Jr. who were very to close to Nick. He also leaves behind his heartbroken mother and her husband, Robert Hackett of Middle Granville. He is survived by his maternal grandparents Richard and Joan Palmer of Schenectady, NY; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Nicholas is being welcomed into heaven by his son Alexander Baron and his father Anthony Baron and infant nephew Anthony Burch, his maternal grandfather Wayne Tuttle and paternal grandparents John and Barbara Mullen.
There will be a visitation on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 4-6 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Covid 19 restrictions are in effect. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home. We are restricted as to the number inside the funeral home at one time. Please be patient if you must wait in line.
The burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To my son from Mom,
Son, I wish I could wake up and see you standing there. Then I would know that it was just a nightmare.
Son, I remember when you were small and how you would hold my hand, as you grew older you became my best friend.
Son, I have 30 years of memories that I treasure and keep safe in my heart. We share a bond that time and distance can never break apart.
Son, oh how my heart aches so. I would love to have you back and never let you go.
Son, where there was happiness, now there is sadness.
Son, how I long to hear your voice and see your beautiful smile and have you back for just a little while.
Son, until that day I see you again, I will look to the sky and search among the stars for my son and best friend.
Love you forever and ever,
Mom
