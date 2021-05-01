Nicholas J. Baron

There will be a visitation on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 4-6 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Covid 19 restrictions are in effect. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home. We are restricted as to the number inside the funeral home at one time. Please be patient if you must wait in line.

The burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To my son from Mom,

Son, I wish I could wake up and see you standing there. Then I would know that it was just a nightmare.

Son, I remember when you were small and how you would hold my hand, as you grew older you became my best friend.

Son, I have 30 years of memories that I treasure and keep safe in my heart. We share a bond that time and distance can never break apart.

Son, oh how my heart aches so. I would love to have you back and never let you go.

Son, where there was happiness, now there is sadness.

Son, how I long to hear your voice and see your beautiful smile and have you back for just a little while.

Son, until that day I see you again, I will look to the sky and search among the stars for my son and best friend.