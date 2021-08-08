1938-2021

WARRENSBURG — Nicholas J. Amodeo, of Lake Avenue, died August 5, 2021 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in 1938 on Staten Island, he was the son of the late Nicholas F. and Lillian E. (Flor) Amodeo.

Nick was raised on Staten Island, attending public schools, eventually graduating from New Dorp High School. During his youth, he played many sports and was a member of the Boy Scouts.

After high school, Nick enlisted in the Air Force, becoming a skilled avionics repairman. His duty stations included South Carolina, Germany, and Labrador. After his discharge from the Air force, he studied electrical technology at Staten Island Community College. Nick made electronics his career, retiring from Motorola Corporation as a Project Manager after 27 years.

Along the way, he met the love of his life, Ann. They were married in April of 1971 and earlier this year celebrated 50 years of marriage.

When he wasn’t working, Nick enjoyed sports. While on Staten Island, he was an accomplished softball pitcher in the ASA major leagues. He and his team, Sylvestri’s, played in many national tourneys, winning the event in Spokane, WA.