GLENS FALLS — Nicholas D. Fisher, 68, of Glens Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Born on June 2, 1954, he was the son of Susanna (Hancock) and Robert Fisher of Cazenovia, NY.

Nick was raised on the family farm until he enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1974. Upon discharge, Nick relocated to Glens Falls where he pursued a variety of cooking/chef, maintenance, and heating and cooling positions.

Nick was active in the community as a girls softball coach and umpire, as well as working as a park ranger at Moreau Lake State Park during his retirement.

In addition to his parents, Nick was predeceased by his sister Kaye. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Nicholas Fisher, Jr. and his wife Madison; and their children: Rain, Austin, and Willow; his daughter, Tiffany Martin and her husband Hunter; and their daughters: Gabriella and Abigayle; and his son, David Fisher and his wife Lori Beth; and their son, Trevor. He also leaves behind his sisters: Mary Chandler and Diana Wurm; two nieces; two nephews; his stepmother, Joyce Fisher; stepbrothers: Geoffrey and David Vickers, and their families. Nick is also survived by his beloved golden retriever, Oliver.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations can to be made to Moreau Lake State Park, or to a charity of your choice.

Nick’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Glens Falls Center and the dialysis staff at Glens Falls Hospital.