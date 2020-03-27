Aug. 14, 1940 — March 24, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Nicholas Brian Picioccio, 79, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 with his family by his side.

Nick was born on Staten Island on Aug. 14, 1940 and grew up in the Dongan Hills neighborhood amidst a large, loud, loving family. From a young age, Nick worked with his father, Dom, at the family auto shop and car lot which fostered an enduring love of cars and driving fast. He spent his life following in his father’s footsteps, including amateur car racing. He raced when he could at South Glens Falls Dragway and still had trophies to prove his young successes.

The Picioccio family summered in Lake Luzerne where Nick spent his developmental years swimming and carousing with his sisters, Kitty and Valorie and many lifelong friends he loved like brothers, John F. Pluchino, John Quill and Jack VanName especially.

Nick again followed Dom and moved his new family north where he helped his father manage the Rustic Inn until eventually taking over the business. In 1961, he met his Canadian love, Pierrette Lamarche at the Rustic Inn. They later ran that business together from 1972 until 2008 when they retired. Along with Pierrette came a whole host of Canadian siblings that he loved like his very own.