Jan. 22, 2003—March 1, 2022

ARGYLE — Nicholas A. Montello, 19, passed away tragically on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 due to an accident.

Born Jan. 22, 2003 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of Jessica Montello and Tommy McDougall.

Nick graduated from the Southern Adirondack Educational Center in 2021. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In his younger years, he was the “Mayor of Argyle” where he could be found holding court at Stewart’s. He could often be found riding his bike all over the place with Jared and Justin. Nick also enjoyed yearly trips to Missouri with his grandfather Jim. Nick adored his family and always put them first. He would help anyone in need and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Nick is predeceased by his great-grandparents; Tom Varmette, and James and Donna Mattison, as well as his great-great grandparents; William and Dorothy Jordan, Anthony and Alice Montello, and James Mattison.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; Jessica Montello and Tommy McDougall; his brothers: Camden Nichols and Zachary Mattison; his sisters: Jaycie McDougall and Hannah Mattison; his grandparents; Tony Montello, Julie Pliscofsky, Jim and Joye Mattison, Tamara Fredette, and James “Bubba” McDougall; his great-grandparents: Beatrice and William Pliscofsky and Sherry Varmette; his aunts: Jill Montello (Jim), April Mattison, and Miranda Mattison; his uncles: AJ Montello (April), William McDougall (Theresa), and Timmy McDougall; his cousins: Jared, Olivia, Carly, Bella, and Brynleigh Montello, Isabella Harrington, Lucas Warner, Branden Murray, Scott Benson, Joshua Robinson, Kobe Fisher and Ashley McDougall; many great-aunts; great-uncles; and cousins; as well as his best friend and partner in crime, Christian McDougall.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Nick’s name can be made to the Argyle Emergency Squad, 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.