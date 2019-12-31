Feb. 21, 1923 — Dec. 28, 2019 WARRENSBURG — Nettie Mae Fuller, 96, of Marion Avenue, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Linda and son-in-law, Shawn Wood, with whom she resided.
Born Feb. 21, 1923 in Vermont, she was the daughter of William and Ruth (Coolidge) Moores.
Living the majority of her life in New York state, Nettie enjoyed babysitting and spending time with her family.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Beula Morehouse.
She is survived by her daughters, Driscilla Fuller, Linda Wood and her husband, Shawn; her son, Archie Fuller Jr.; and her sister, Violet Fuller of Alabama; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will take place in the spring in the Warrensburg Cemetery at a time to be announced.
No calling hours are scheduled.
