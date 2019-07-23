November 16, 1933—July 19, 2019
BRANT LAKE — Nettie L. Manning (Gram Up North), 85, died Friday July 19, 2019 in Schenectady at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family.
Born in Brant Lake on Nov. 16, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Gorham and Stella (Moffitt) Hill.
Nettie and her late husband, Albert Manning were archer’s, they were instructors and avid bow hunters.
She was employed at the Great Escape in Queensbury in the Western Shop. Nettie was an active member of the North Creek Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was a lover of cats.
Nettie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother (Gram Up North).
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Albert Manning; one brother, Earl Hill; two sisters, Gertrude Monroe, Marion Monroe; and her son-in-law, Christopher Warner. Survivors include one son, Rick A. (Rose) Morehouse of Rockport, Texas; one daughter, Elaine Warner of Schenectady; six grandchildren, Jason Morehouse, Richard Reilly, Jennifer (Steve) Martin, Amanda (Joe Auger) Monroe, Scott Hofmann, Dawn Watson; four great grandchildren, Trevor Manning Martin, Tanner N. Martin, Ocean Monroe, Noah Auger; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the many people who helped Nettie out over the years especially her niece, Barbara French.
Relatives and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Roman Brevsnev officiating.
Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.
Memorials in Nettie’s name may be made to the North Creek Seventh Day Adventist Church c/o Laura Walter, 9 Fairview Ave., North Creek, NY 12853.
