Sept. 19, 1927 — Jan. 31, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Nelson O. Pratt, 92, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

He was born Sept. 19, 1927 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Charles and Viola Pratt.

Nelson was a veteran who served with the US Army and worked for several years at Sandy Hill in Hudson Falls.

Nelson enjoyed playing cards, riding his motorcycle, garage sales and bowling, where he won several trophies. He was an avid golfer who golfed into his 90’s. However, his greatest love in life was his family. He was always present at all the special events and enjoyed every moment spent with all of them.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two sons, Keith N. Pratt and Scott A. Pratt; and several of his sisters and brothers.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Marjorie (Butler) Pratt; his daughters, Gail (Edwin) Reyes of Granville and Lynn (Scott) Conlee of North Carolina; his stepdaughter, Debbie Butler of Warrensburg; sister-in-law, Beatrice Butler of Queensbury; and his stepbrother, Eugene Pratt of Queensbury. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.