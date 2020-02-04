Sept. 19, 1927 — Jan. 31, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Nelson O. Pratt, 92, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
He was born Sept. 19, 1927 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Charles and Viola Pratt.
Nelson was a veteran who served with the US Army and worked for several years at Sandy Hill in Hudson Falls.
Nelson enjoyed playing cards, riding his motorcycle, garage sales and bowling, where he won several trophies. He was an avid golfer who golfed into his 90’s. However, his greatest love in life was his family. He was always present at all the special events and enjoyed every moment spent with all of them.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two sons, Keith N. Pratt and Scott A. Pratt; and several of his sisters and brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Marjorie (Butler) Pratt; his daughters, Gail (Edwin) Reyes of Granville and Lynn (Scott) Conlee of North Carolina; his stepdaughter, Debbie Butler of Warrensburg; sister-in-law, Beatrice Butler of Queensbury; and his stepbrother, Eugene Pratt of Queensbury. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home.
Burial will be held in the spring at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Donations in Nelson’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.