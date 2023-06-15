May 13, 1930—June 4, 2023

GRANVILLE — Nelson Housman, age 93, passed away peacefully at his daughter and son-in law’s home surrounded by his loving family Sunday, June 4, 2023.

He was born on May 13, 1930, in Pittsfield, MA, son of Edith (Brown) Folger and Walter Housman.

Nelson is predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara, of 56 years. Besides his wife and parents, Nelson is predeceased by his sisters: Shirley Hanley, Helen Folger, brother, Willard Folger, as well as Barbara’s sisters: Muriel Bozarth, Dorothy Pickett, and their husbands as well sister-in-law, Gertrude Gomez.

Survivors include his best of friends, daughter, Kathleen, and her husband David McGraw, of Granville. As he was affectionately known as Pop, he is survived by granddaughter, Shannon Talmadge her husband Scott, and their daughter Sadie of Argyle and Kelly Brophy and her husband Thomas, of Gansevoort, and their children: Ava, Griffin, and Eamon. He loved his family near and far and eagerly corresponded with, spoke to, and highly anticipated visits from daughter, Lynn Ann Powers of Santa Clara CA, and her daughters: Kate of Santa Clara CA, and Meg of Flagstaff, AZ. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Frank Gomez, FL; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nelson was hard working from a very young age. He built a fire before school to warm the one-room schoolhouse he attended. He also worked at his family farm and many nearby farms.

Nelson was raised as a country boy and took the opportunity to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the US Purdy DD734, as a boiler operator from 1948 to 1952. He proudly wore his Tin Can Sailor hat and enjoyed sharing stories about his time on board and land.

After returning home, he worked as an AI cattle breeder for several area dairies and then became a corrections officer at Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

In his free time, he spent many of his days and nights, trapping, fishing, and hunting. He was never without a pet to adore and “borrowed” others’ pets as his own as the years progressed.

Barbara was his main squeeze, they were often known as “Chub and Maudie” by each other and their greatest friends, with whom they partied hard at “camp” or traveled to see family on the West Coast or to explore and enjoy the company of dear friends in Maine. As the years progressed, he had the opportunity to accompany Kathy and Dave to Florida during the winter months and instantly made good friends and great memories.

Nelson was an avid writer, journaling every day for much of his life and writing fun poetry to celebrate his friends and especially his family. He was always ready with a joke, a “Popism” or funny story from “the way back machine.” Nelson enjoyed cooking holiday dinners, cookouts, and a good clam bake. A meal wasn’t a meal without a sweet treat!

Special thanks to Dr. Christopher Mason and staff of C.R. Wood Cancer Center and High Peaks Hospice for incredible compassion and support. The family requests any contribution to honor Nelson’s memory be made to C.R Wood Cancer Center at 100 Park St. and/or High Peaks Hospice at 454 Glen St., both located in Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Graveside services with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, in West Pawlet, VT.

Funeral services are under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home.