May 10, 1947 — June 1, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Nelson E. Walts, 72, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2019. Born in Watertown on May 10, 1947, he was a resident of the Glens Falls area for 38 years.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy and a retired physician’s assistant, Nelson spent most of his adult life in service to others. His mechanical abilities meant that helping others was truly a constant in his life, even in retirement. From fixing someone’s car troubles to figuring out how to build a deck, he was the go-to guy. One might even say that quality time with his children and helping them with a repair or project went hand in hand. As long as his Blues music was playing, he was happy to work on a house project, run an errand, drive his wife to work and drop off meals to her during long shifts. Nelson was an avid Duke basketball fan and rarely missed a game. He and Tari shared a love of English Bulldogs and raised several Bulldog puppies. Spending time with his grandchildren brought him so much joy and he would often say so. From joking around to dropping off surprises, “Pop Pop” was such an important part of their lives.
Nelson is survived by his loving wife, Tari; and son, Benjamin; and his six children from his first marriage to Eileen Kelly-Walts, Brian Walts, Elizabeth Walts-Shippee (Nelson), Matthew Walts (Jaysie), Nelson A. Walts, Megan Walts and Sarah Walts (Ken Dineen); he is also survived by his three stepdaughters, Jennifer Waisiura (Kevin Lehman), Shannon Dayton (John) and Kristin Crandall; 10 grandchildren, Alec, Sean, Kelsi, Luke, Ella, Ethan, Eoin, Madilyn, Charleigh and Ava; three sisters, Judy, Sally and Patty; mother-in-law, Patricia LeClair; father-in-law, Edward LeClair; and sister-in-law, Pam Orcutt.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont English Bulldog Rescue.
Please join us for a celebration of life from noon to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Adirondack Post 70, located at 34 West Ave. in Saratoga Springs.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
