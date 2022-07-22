April 16, 1940—July 9, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Nelson E. Sleezer died July 9, 2022 after a long illness.
He worked as a general contractor most of his life.
He is survived by his wife Beth; he raised six children: Ed, Todd, Scott, Peggy Ramnes, Gwen Diccio, and Angela Osborne. He also has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial picnic will be held at the family’s convenience.
