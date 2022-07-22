 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nelson E. Sleezer

  • 0
Nelson E. Sleezer

April 16, 1940—July 9, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Nelson E. Sleezer died July 9, 2022 after a long illness.

He worked as a general contractor most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Beth; he raised six children: Ed, Todd, Scott, Peggy Ramnes, Gwen Diccio, and Angela Osborne. He also has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial picnic will be held at the family’s convenience.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some people talk in their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News