Nov. 25, 1939—Dec. 30, 2022

ARGYLE — Neil M. Sullivan, age 83, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Saint Peter’s Hospital in Albany, NY with his family by his side.

Born on Nov. 25, 1939, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late John and Vroqua (Morgan) Sullivan.

Neil graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1956.

On May 8, 1965, Neil married Helen Cirino at Saint Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls, NY and celebrated 57 years of marriage in 2022.

After graduation Neil worked at the Imperial Paper & Color Corporation in Glens Falls as a laboratory technician prior to becoming a self-employed truck driver for the next 30 years, trucking mainly pulp wood and logs to the local mills. He enjoyed the independence of this work and the ability to see much of the region on his different routes. He worked at the International Paper Company, Hudson River Mill in Corinth, NY from 1988 until the mill’s closure in 2002. Neil then worked for Charles Freidman Excavating, retiring in 2011.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, puttering about the yard, and reading and studying a wide range of interests. He was also active in local politics and championed individual property rights. He made many good friends and acquaintances from his work and throughout his lifetime.

Besides his parents, Neil is predeceased by his brothers: Terrence Sullivan and Corey Sullivan, father and mother-in-law, Philip and Laura Cirino, and sister-in-law, Ruth Cirino-Soney-Cowles. Also, life-long close friends: Lester and Mary Ann Bradley.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Helen; his sons: Patrick Sullivan (Barbara Bennett) and Thomas Sullivan; his brother, Sean Sullivan; brother-in-law, Richard (Margot) Cirino; and many close cousins.

At the request of the family calling hours were private.

A Catholic Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s in Hudson Falls, NY was held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 10 a.m., and burial at St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward, NY followed.

The family would like to thank Dr. Anastasios Konstantakos for his diligent care and advocacy and the first floor Cardiac ICU at St. Peters.

Donations in Neil’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.