June 3, 1953—July 24, 2021
LAKE GEORGE — Neil G. McPhillips, 68, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on June 3, 1953 in Glens Falls, he was the son of W. Joseph McPhillips and Margery (Ford) McPhillips.
He graduated St. Mary’s Academy in 1972 before attending Regis University in Denver, Colorado. After graduating from Regis in 1976, where he competed on and coached the swim team, Neil lived in Denver until 1980, enjoying all that the Rocky Mountains had to offer from hiking to camping to driving cattle. When he returned to Lake George, he joined his father in the family business at W. Joseph McPhillips Insurance, where he eventually rose to Vice President.
In his free time, Neil built the house his family calls home, served as President of the Lions Club, President of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, as a member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered and supported Double H Ranch from its conception, and was an active advocate in his community. One of his proudest accomplishments was the formation of the Lake George Recreation Park, which he worked tirelessly to map, grow, and maintain. Neil treasured his time with his wife and daughters and loved projects around the house, the Boston Red Sox, trips to the Caribbean, sitting at the kids’ table at holiday dinners, live music, and sunny afternoons on Glen Lake.
He is predeceased by his parents, Joe and Marge McPhillips of Glen Lake. He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Trombley McPhillips, of Lake George; his two daughters: Kate McPhillips and her fiance, David Ortiz, of Denver, Colorado, and Sarah McPhillips of Lake George; his three brothers: John McPhillips and his wife, Susan, of Greenfield Center, Joe McPhillips and his wife, Helen, of Saranac Lake, Paul McPhillips and his wife, Suzanne, of Glen Lake, and many nieces and nephews, whom he adored.
Family and friends may call from 4-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY with a service to immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in Neil’s name to Double H Hole in the Woods Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.
