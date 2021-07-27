Neil G. McPhillips

He graduated St. Mary’s Academy in 1972 before attending Regis University in Denver, Colorado. After graduating from Regis in 1976, where he competed on and coached the swim team, Neil lived in Denver until 1980, enjoying all that the Rocky Mountains had to offer from hiking to camping to driving cattle. When he returned to Lake George, he joined his father in the family business at W. Joseph McPhillips Insurance, where he eventually rose to Vice President.

In his free time, Neil built the house his family calls home, served as President of the Lions Club, President of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, as a member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered and supported Double H Ranch from its conception, and was an active advocate in his community. One of his proudest accomplishments was the formation of the Lake George Recreation Park, which he worked tirelessly to map, grow, and maintain. Neil treasured his time with his wife and daughters and loved projects around the house, the Boston Red Sox, trips to the Caribbean, sitting at the kids’ table at holiday dinners, live music, and sunny afternoons on Glen Lake.