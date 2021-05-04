Mar. 18, 1943—Apr. 26, 2021
FORT EDWARD, NY/TALLAHASSEE, FL — With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Neil Ferry, our devoted father, “Papa” and friend to whose lives he touched. Neil, age 78, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2021 in Tallahassee, FL, with his son Michael by his side. Neil was born on March 18, 1943 in Glens Falls, NY.
He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Marie Ferry.
Neil graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1961, and joined the United States Navy in 1962, where he proudly served for four years, stationed in San Diego, CA. In 1970 he married Linda Ferry in Hudson Falls, NY, and they spent 26 years together raising their four children, camping with friends at Wintergreen campground and Hadlock Pond, traveling to South Carolina yearly, and enjoyed many Caribbean cruises.
In 1995 Neil retired from New York State Correctional Services, after 25 years, the majority being at Mt. McGregor in Wilton, NY. He then fulfilled his dream of moving to Florida to escape the cold winters and enjoy his retirement years in the sun.
Neil spent the past 15 years with his loving companion, Betty Montello, enjoying life, and making memories together. They traveled to many casinos, rooted for the NY Yankees, and relaxed on beautiful Gulf Coast beaches.
Neil lived life to the fullest. He was the life of the party. He loved spending time on the golf course, on a deep-sea fishing trip, or in a friendly game of poker. But most of all, he loved being surrounded by his family. He was a dedicated “Papa” and treasured every moment with his grandkids.
Left to cherish his memory are his three sons: Neil, Jr. of Fort Edward, NY, Michael Ferry of Tallahassee, FL and Thomas Ferry of Hudson Falls, NY. He is also lovingly survived by his daughter Cindy Pulver, of Hudson Falls, NY; and his daughter-in-law Amanda Ferry, of Tallahassee, FL; his former wife Linda Ferry of South Glens Falls, NY; and his companion Betty Montello of Williston, FL; as well as six grandchildren: Dylan and Madison Ferry, Lindsey and Lauren Pulver, and Taylor and Riley Ferry. He also leaves behind a brother Robert, of St. Augustine, FL; and sister Marjorie, of South Glens Falls, NY; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
In honor of Neil’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be private for the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.