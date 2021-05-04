Neil Ferry

Neil lived life to the fullest. He was the life of the party. He loved spending time on the golf course, on a deep-sea fishing trip, or in a friendly game of poker. But most of all, he loved being surrounded by his family. He was a dedicated “Papa” and treasured every moment with his grandkids.

Left to cherish his memory are his three sons: Neil, Jr. of Fort Edward, NY, Michael Ferry of Tallahassee, FL and Thomas Ferry of Hudson Falls, NY. He is also lovingly survived by his daughter Cindy Pulver, of Hudson Falls, NY; and his daughter-in-law Amanda Ferry, of Tallahassee, FL; his former wife Linda Ferry of South Glens Falls, NY; and his companion Betty Montello of Williston, FL; as well as six grandchildren: Dylan and Madison Ferry, Lindsey and Lauren Pulver, and Taylor and Riley Ferry. He also leaves behind a brother Robert, of St. Augustine, FL; and sister Marjorie, of South Glens Falls, NY; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.