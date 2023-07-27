May 26, 1930—July 24, 2023

WHITEHALL — Neil F. Blackmer, 93, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023. He was born in Brandon, VT on May 26, 1930, the son of the late Neil and Chloe Blackmer.

Neil proudly served in the U.S. Army where he was deployed into the Korean Conflict. He married his wife, Tressa Smith in 1955. He worked on several farms in Whitehall, NY throughout his life.

He is predeceased by his wife, Tressa. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Shirley Baker (Tom) of Middle Granville, NY, and Rhonda Petty (Dave) of Granville, NY; he also leaves five grandchildren: Ashley (Nick) Nichols of Middle Grove, NY, Neil (Maria) Baker, and Amy Baker of South Glens Falls, NY, Lonnie Petty, Heather Petty (Makaylee); one great-grandson, Noah Petty of Granville, NY; and one sister, Mary Proulx of Rutland, VT. He is predeceased by seven brothers and sisters: Ruth, Helen, George, Glendean, Kay, Earl, and Jack.

Family and friends may call from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. Burial will be at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven, VT. The burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Neil’s memory may be made to the Granville Rescue Squad, Box 153, Granville, NY 12832.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.