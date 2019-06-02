May 15, 1977 — May 12, 2019 CORINTH — Neil C. Loadholt, 41, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on May 15, 1977 in Rhinebeck, he was the son of Louise D.(Waidelich) Loadholt and the late Jack W. Loadholt.
He met the love of his life, Heather (Devine) Loadholt, online while both were living in Florida. Their initial connection was that they both grew up in upstate New York, just hours away from each other. They got married April 17, 2010 and resided in Orlando, Florida until returning to New York in 2016.
The pride of his life was his son, Orion. They spent many hours enjoying cartoons together. He was anticipating the birth of their second child, due in October.
Neil was a 1996 graduate of Pine Plains Central School and attended SUNY Cobleskill. He worked for the Walmart Corp. for 19 years. There he worked every position possible except cashier, and was just recently promoted to department manager at the Route 9 Queensbury location. Neil was very devoted to his work and well-looked up to by other associates.
In Neil’s spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR races, going to car shows and taking a drive in his Mustang. When Neil and Heather became a couple, they went to the 50th anniversary of the Daytona 500, then went again for the next four years. They also enjoyed going to comic cons together, especially the RangerStop in Florida.
Neil is survived by his loving wife, Heather Devine Loadholt; his mother, Louise Aldrich of Sharon Springs; a son, Orion George Loadholt; and another child due in October.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
A Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.