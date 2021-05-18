May 30, 1942—May 15, 2021
NORTH CREEK—Nathaniel L. Dunkley, Sr., 78, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at The Grand at Barnwell in Valatie following a brief illness.
Born May 30, 1942 in Bakers Mills, he was the son of the late George and Ona (Allen) Dunkley.
He was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Johnsburg Central School. He worked several jobs until beginning his employment with Callanan Industries where he remained for 33 years, retiring as Superintendent.
He married Barbara West on November 23, 1963 in Bakers Mills and enjoyed their honeymoon in Lake Placid.
Besides spending time with his family, he was a true outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, making maple syrup, and puttering in the garage. He also enjoyed dancing, country music, and an ice-cold beer.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara Dunkley of North Creek; his children: Nathaniel “Scrub” Dunkley and his wife, Julie of Johnsburg, Kim McCall and her husband, Doug of Olmstedville, Michael “Buck” Dunkley and his companion Erin Kinnarney of Warrensburg, and Tammy “Tootles” O’Donnell and her husband, John of Latham; grandchildren: Rachael Dunkley, Andrew McCall, Adam McCall, Angela McCall, and Addison McCall, Morgan Dunkley, and James O’Donnell; great-grandson, Kyle Dunkley-Locke; siblings: George Dunkley, Myrtle Rist, and Seth Dunkley. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved “Kitty”.
Friends may call on Nate’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ron Allen, officiating.
Burial will follow in Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.