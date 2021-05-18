May 30, 1942—May 15, 2021

NORTH CREEK—Nathaniel L. Dunkley, Sr., 78, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at The Grand at Barnwell in Valatie following a brief illness.

Born May 30, 1942 in Bakers Mills, he was the son of the late George and Ona (Allen) Dunkley.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Johnsburg Central School. He worked several jobs until beginning his employment with Callanan Industries where he remained for 33 years, retiring as Superintendent.

He married Barbara West on November 23, 1963 in Bakers Mills and enjoyed their honeymoon in Lake Placid.

Besides spending time with his family, he was a true outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, making maple syrup, and puttering in the garage. He also enjoyed dancing, country music, and an ice-cold beer.