 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nathaniel L. Dunkley, Sr.
0 entries

Nathaniel L. Dunkley, Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nathaniel L. Dunkley, Sr.

May 30, 1942—May 15, 2021

NORTH CREEK—Nathaniel L. Dunkley, Sr., 78, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at The Grand at Barnwell in Valatie following a brief illness.

Born May 30, 1942 in Bakers Mills, he was the son of the late George and Ona (Allen) Dunkley.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Johnsburg Central School. He worked several jobs until beginning his employment with Callanan Industries where he remained for 33 years, retiring as Superintendent.

He married Barbara West on November 23, 1963 in Bakers Mills and enjoyed their honeymoon in Lake Placid.

Besides spending time with his family, he was a true outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, making maple syrup, and puttering in the garage. He also enjoyed dancing, country music, and an ice-cold beer.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara Dunkley of North Creek; his children: Nathaniel “Scrub” Dunkley and his wife, Julie of Johnsburg, Kim McCall and her husband, Doug of Olmstedville, Michael “Buck” Dunkley and his companion Erin Kinnarney of Warrensburg, and Tammy “Tootles” O’Donnell and her husband, John of Latham; grandchildren: Rachael Dunkley, Andrew McCall, Adam McCall, Angela McCall, and Addison McCall, Morgan Dunkley, and James O’Donnell; great-grandson, Kyle Dunkley-Locke; siblings: George Dunkley, Myrtle Rist, and Seth Dunkley. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved “Kitty”.

Friends may call on Nate’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ron Allen, officiating.

Burial will follow in Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Women over 40 urged to check blood pressure regularly to avoid heart attacks

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News