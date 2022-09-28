Jan. 29, 1986—Sept. 24, 2022

MOREAU — Nathan Michael Varney, 36, passed away following a tragic motorcycle accident Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Born Jan. 29, 1986, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Michael and Michelle (Backus) Varney.

He attended South Glens Falls High School.

Nate was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.

He worked for Moving Made EZ in Queensbury, NY, a job he truly loved along with his co-workers.

Nate was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, the family camp on the Hudson River, boating, tubing, ice fishing, his dog Muncie, summer vacations to Outer Banks, snowmobiling and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Chippewa Hunting Club.

If you came across Nate, you knew he lived life to the fullest with the most contagious smile. He had the biggest, kindest heart and would help anyone.

Nate was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Jim, and Jane Varney.

Left to cherish his memory include his parents, Michael and Michelle Varney; brother-best friend, Travis Varney and his fiance Erica; Nates soulmate, Andrea Johnson; children: Tyler Varney, Beau Varney, Shayne Johnson; maternal grandparents, Robert and Sandra Backus; aunt and godmother: Renee Dennis and her husband Brian; uncles-godfather: Doug Varney and his wife Audrey, Steve and Julie Backus, Chris Backus and his wife Jill; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours.

A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Rite of committal will follow the prayer service at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

In honor of his grandmother Sandy, memorial donations in Nate’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern, NY Chapter, 1003 New Loudon Rd., Suite 201, Cohoes, NY 12047.

The family would like to thank Albany Medical Center for all their care and compassion.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY. To view Nate’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.