Oct. 3, 1940 — Jan. 28, 2020
GANSEVOORT – Natalie Theresa Winslow, age 79, passed away on Tues. Jan. 28, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1940 in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of the late Al Rose and Alice Mederois
Natalie was a homemaker who had a natural gift of joy that was shown through her constant smile, laughter, singing and dancing which will never be forgotten. She also enjoyed the slot machines and playing the lottery. Natalie was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Clements Church in Saratoga Springs. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Her home was always filled with love and compassion.
You have free articles remaining.
Natalie is survived by her children, Steven Winslow, Richard Winslow, William Winslow Sr., Ronald Call; sister, Rose Hydrick; brother, Richard Mederois; grandchildren, Karissa Call, Kevin Call, Harmony Winslow, Trinity Winslow, William Winslow Jr, Jacob Winslow, Isabell Winslow; great-grandchildren, Abby Harrison, Claire Harrison, Landon Harrison.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Mederois.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Maple Ave.), Saratoga Springs. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
There will be a celebration of life following the service at Billy’s home, 17 Kobor Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831.
Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 5th at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871
For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Service information
1:00AM
402 Maple Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
11:00AM-12:45PM
402 Maple Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
1:00PM
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY 12871
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.