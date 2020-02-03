Natalie Theresa Winslow

Natalie was a homemaker who had a natural gift of joy that was shown through her constant smile, laughter, singing and dancing which will never be forgotten. She also enjoyed the slot machines and playing the lottery. Natalie was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Clements Church in Saratoga Springs. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Her home was always filled with love and compassion.