Oct. 29, 1926—Apr. 22, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Natalie (Johnson) Simpson died peacefully Friday, April 22, 2022, at Glens Falls Center. A shining light of the Greatest Generation, she was born Oct. 29, 1926, in Boston, MA, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Herbert Lester Johnson of Boston, and of Marshfield, MA.

She graduated in 1943 from Brimmer and May School in Chestnut Hill, MA, and was an alumna of Wellesley College, as well as Boston University College of Arts and Sciences, and Graduate School. It was at BU that she met and fell in love with Paul Newhall Goldthwaite, marrying December 17, 1949. Paul accepted a position with General Electric in Pittsfield, MA, while Natalie completed her MA. Once relocated to Lenox, MA, she became Public Information Director with the Berkshire County Red Cross Chapter. In 1951 they moved to the Hudson Valley. She became Executive Director of the Warren-Washington County Red Cross, then Public Relations Director at Glens Falls Hospital, until her retirement. She still found time to serve a number of area organizations, including the Zonta Club of Glens Falls, the Glens Falls Club of College Women, the Glens Falls Civic Club, the Glens Falls Branch of the National Farm and Garden Association, and the Glens Falls Hospital Guild. Most recently, she belonged to the Tri-City Wellesley Club, the Claflin Society of Boston University, and the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church.

As a host, Natalie was in a class of her own. Her poise and presence were a joy. Guests and visitors were made to feel special, regardless of age. She was also a consummate caregiver. When Paul was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, their love and their shared sense of humor buoyed them through the surgeries and trials, until Paul succumbed to the illness, in 1976. Hemingway wrote, “the world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong at the broken places.” Natalie’s faith and strength led to a new and beautiful chapter for her in marriage to Wilbur Frederick Simpson of Hudson Falls, July 18, 1977. Together they traveled, enjoyed hot air balloon rides, and shared a profound love of the Adirondack area, their church, the people they knew here, and friends they made along the way. Leading up to Wilbur’s passing in 2001, he too was blessed by her bright light, and attentive, loving care.

Natalie was predeceased by step-daughter, Constance (Simpson) Robinson and husband, Charles Robinson, stepson, Frederick K. Simpson, step-daughter, Dorothy May (Simpson) Burch, and step-grandson, Edward Burch, USMC. Survivors include Frederick Simpson’s wife, Peggy (Day) Simpson of Hudson Falls, and eight step-grandchildren: Robert J. Robinson and his wife, AnneMarie, of Freehold, Susan (Simpson) Klos and her husband, Myron, of Wevertown, Joseph W. Burch and his Significant Other, Debbie Bushey, of Granville, Betty (Robinson) Iannitelli and her husband, Robert, of Williamstown MA, Thomas Robinson and his wife, Olivia Morrissette, of Effingham NH, Louise (Burch) Corey and her husband, James, of Hudson Falls, Linda (Simpson) Abare of Fort Edward, and Ernest Simpson, of Hudson Falls, as well as many step-great grandchildren and several step-great-great-grandchildren.

Blessings bestowed upon others returned to Natalie in the last 15 years of her life in the support and devotion of her step-grandson, Ernest Simpson, and friend, Brenda Collins, of Hudson Falls, as well as the special care of the Glens Falls Center in Queensbury, in her final months.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at Carlton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls on a future date.

Interment will be at Moss Street Cemetery in Kingsbury, NY, also at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, or the charity of one’s choice.

