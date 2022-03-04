Dec. 20, 1958—March 1, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Natalie (Garnsey) Guay, 63, of Coleman Avenue, passed away peacefully, after a courageous fight with cancer, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family, where she was safe, warm and loved.

Born on December 20, 1958 in Saratoga Springs, she was a life-long area resident and daughter of the late Robert C. and Marjorie E. (Munger) Garnsey.

Natalie grew up in Gansevoort and was involved in the 4 Leaf Clover Girls 4H Club in Gansevoort. Natalie was a 1978 graduate of South High. Her love of horses lead her to work for several years at the Saratoga Harness Track as a groom, handling and caring for the horses, which gave her an opportunity to travel the east coast for the harness races every year.

Natalie worked for 33 years at Pregis in Glens Falls, but she was most dedicated to her work as a wife, mother, and all-around family matriarch. On June 27, 1987 she married her soul mate, William R. Guay at Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glens Falls. The two of them have resided in Hudson Falls together for over 30 years, raising their family and making many friends.

Natalie was a lover of life and cats, having many full life pets over the years. She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, putting puzzles together and cherished any time with family. Her kind, loving nature was a wonderful example to everyone who crossed her path.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers, Gary, Samuel and Kevin Garnsey.

She is survived by her earthly mother, Shirley A. Guay, 92, of Glens Falls; her husband of almost 35 years, William R. Guay of Hudson Falls; her children: Devon W. Guay of South Glens Falls, Nathan S. Guay of Hudson Falls, Michael J. Guay and his wife, Amanda of Fort Edward, Jonathan A. Guay and his wife, Jessica of Fort Edward, and Jessica L. Percetti of Hudson Falls; her sister, Penny Cummings of Fort Edward; her brothers: Robert Garnsey and his wife, Michelle of TX, Karry Garnsey and his wife, Elizabeth of Gansevoort and Jeffrey Garnsey and his wife, Gloria of Fort Edward; she was Memere to: Allie Morgan, Aidan Michael, Lucas Reid, Annika Rose, Julianna Alexis and Riley Alexander; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Natalie and Bill were one in life and one day, they will be laid to rest together at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.