April 6, 1931 — March 02, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Natalie Findlay (nee Russell) passed away peacefully March 02, 2020. She was born April 6, 1931 in Glens Falls to Bloomfield and Estelle (Dearstyne) Russell. She was preceded in death by her parents; her uncle, Dr. Harvey Dearstyne; her loving sister, Patsy (Russell) Burgin; and her beloved husband of 45 years, Robert.
Growing up in Glens Falls, Natalie was an avid swimmer, loved any chance to get up to Lake George, was a Gold Star Girl Scout and loved to sing at her church. She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1949 then from the University of Rochester with a BA in Fine Arts in 1953. It was there she met her future husband. They married immediately after college.
Natalie was an avid volunteer and was part of the P.E.O. sisterhood and several Garden Clubs. She and her husband were serious gardeners, winning multiple awards for their fruits and vegetables and selling their produce to local restaurants. Additionally, Natalie was a member of the Historical Society for Early American Decorators where she did tole and theorem painting and was the Secretary of her local chapter for years.
In the early 1980’s, at an age when most people have one eye on retirement, Natalie bought a book store. She successfully owned and ran a bookstore in Nashua for years until retiring at age 65.
Natalie is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Geoff) Jones; her son, Russell (Sara) Findlay; and her beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Brendan and Max Jones and Connor, Adam and Emma Findlay. She is also survived by several cousins and nephews. Among several nieces surviving Natalie include her much beloved namesake, Natalie Daniels.
Donations can be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2000 Highland Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
12 South Avenue
Webster, NY 14580
6:00PM-8:00PM
12 South Avenue
Webster, NY 14580
11:00AM
2000 Highland Ave.
Rochester, NY 14580
