Dec. 31, 1925—Nov. 27, 2022

RUPERT, VT — Natalie (Barden) Buck, 96, of Rupert, VT, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 27, 2022, with family by her side. Natalie was born at home, on December 31, 1925, in Rupert, VT. She grew up on a dairy farm, helping with the chickens and flowers. She attended a one-room schoolhouse for elementary school before attending Granville High School, where she graduated in 1943.

After high school she became a nanny for a family in New York City where she was able to tour some of the city. She later attended hairdressing school before getting married to her late husband, Robert O. Buck, in 1949.

After marrying, Natalie and Robert moved to Wallingford, VT, where she worked as a hairdresser from her home and raised three boys. Natalie and Robert also had a vacation home in Peacham, VT on Martin’s Pond. The family spent much of their time water skiing, swimming, snow skiing, ice skating, snowmobiling, and hosting friends and neighbors. Natalie was known for her great skills in the kitchen, she loved baking for the boys’ school events.

In 1991, Natalie and Robert had a home built on family land overlooking her family farm; where she was able to enjoy retirement and live her last years. Natalie and Robert were married for 61 wonderful years before his passing in 2011.

Natalie is survived by her three sons and their wives: Thomas and Kathy Buck of Peacham, VT, John and Martha Buck of West Rutland, VT and David and Jacqueline Buck of Rupert, VT; she is also survived by her grandchildren: Kerrie Buck, Daniel Buck, Kristen Buck, Clayton Buck; two step-grandchildren: Joseph McNamara and Ryan McNamara; great-grandchildren: Kiara Ayers, Noah Buck and Delilah Buck; and several nieces and nephews.

It was Natalie’s request that the funeral services are private.

A special thank you to Bayada Hospice services and to all her friends and family for making Natalie’s life wonderful!

Those that wish to remember Natalie in a special way may make a memorial contribution in her memory to Bayada Hospice, 190 S. Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem, NY.